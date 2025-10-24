What to know about the blast at a Tennessee explosives plant that killed 16 people

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Authorities plan to give an update Friday on the massive blast in Tennessee that killed 16 people earlier this month at an explosives plant, where a painstaking, ongoing investigation has not yet determined the cause of the explosion.

The explosion on Oct. 10 at the Accurate Energetic Systems plant claimed the lives of people ages 21 to 60 years old. Authorities have said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has positively identified 14 of the 16 victims using “rapid DNA” technology.

There has not yet been an announcement about what specific materials exploded, or what ignited the blast. The investigation involves delicate searches for both victims' remains and for any dangerous materials that need to be disarmed.

Bridgette Mason, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said Friday's news conference will include “discussion regarding the work that has been done thus far and some information regarding the investigation moving forward.”

The cause has not been determined, Mason said.

Already, the family of one victim has sued over their loved one's death, and some law firms have posted online resources for relatives of those who died.

What happened at Accurate Energetic Systems

The initial blast was felt for more than 20 miles (32 kilometers), leaving a smoldering wreck of twisted and charred metal and burned-out vehicles at the plant. Authorities said there were no survivors and some evidence may be spread out over miles.

The company’s 1,300-acre (526-hectare) complex in a heavily wooded area of middle Tennessee is made up of eight different specialized production buildings and a lab. It straddles the Hickman and Humphreys county line in unincorporated Bucksnort, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southwest of Nashville.

The company's customers include the aerospace, defense, demolition and mining industries.

It has been awarded numerous military contracts, largely by the U.S. Army and Navy, to supply different types of munitions and explosives, according to public records. The products range from bulk explosives to landmines and small breaching charges, including C4.

The longtime, well-known company in the area employs some 150 people, according to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. It is based in nearby McEwen.

Accurate Energetic Systems CEO Wendell Stinson said in a statement on the company's website that it is “assisting investigators in every way possible” and that its officials “maintain high industry standards and have regular reviews by state and federal regulators.”

The company has started a fund with a local community foundation to help solicit donations for affected families.

Lawsuit filed over Tennessee explosion

Last week, a lawsuit was filed in state court on behalf of the 9-year-old daughter of Jeremy Moore, who was killed in the explosion.

The legal challenge was filed against AAC Investments, LLC, which is a company closely tied to Accurate Energetic Systems. The lawsuit claims AAC was the owner, operator and manager of the factory and that the explosion happened because AAC did not maintain a “reasonably safe factory” for the explosives work.

Moore, 37, cherished spending time with and supporting his daughter at cheerleading, softball or any adventure she wanted to do, his obituary says.

Lee Coleman, the attorney for Moore's family, said the complaint could be amended once more details are available, and additional defendants could be added.

A spokesperson for Accurate Energetic Systems declined to comment on the pending lawsuit.

___

Adrian Sainz in Memphis, Tennessee, contributed to this report.