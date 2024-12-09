Partial list of Golden Globe nominees
“The Bear” and “Shogun” are among the nominees for the 82nd Golden Globes announced Monday morning
Because the Globes split top awards between drama and musical/comedy, there isn’t always a clear read on the top Oscar contenders. That’s especially true this year, where no one film has yet emerged as the favorite. Jon M. Chu's “Wicked,'' “Conclave,”“Anora,”“Emilia Perez,” and “The Brutalist” all scored nominations, with “Emilia Pérez” the leading nominee with 10.
The Golden Globes previously announced the winners of two prestigious honors. Viola Davis will receive the Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award, and former “Cheers” star Ted Danson has been named the Carol Burnett Award honoree. Those will be handed out in a gala dinner on Jan. 3.
Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser will host the 82nd Golden Globes on Jan. 5. The ceremony will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.
Here's a partial list of the nominees for the Golden Globes:
Best motion picture, comedy or musical
“Wicked”; “Anora”; “Emilia Perez”; “Challengers”; “A Real Pain”; “The Substance”
Best motion picture, drama
“The Brutalist”; “A Complete Unknown,”; “Conclave”; “Dune: Part Two”; “Nickel Boys;” “September 5”
Best television drama
“Shogun”; “The Diplomat”; “Slow Horses”; “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”; “The Day of the Jackal”; “Squid Game”
Best television series, comedy or musical
“Abbott Elementary”; “The Bear; “Hacks”; “Nobody Wants This”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “The Gentlemen”
Best performance by a male actor in a television series, drama
Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”; Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”; Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”; Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”; Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun”; Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”
Best original score
“Conclave”; “The Brutalist”; “The Wild Robot”; “Emilia Pérez”; “Challengers”; “Dune: Part Two”
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy
Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”; Hugh Grant, “Heretic”; Gabriel LaBelle, “Saturday Night; Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness”’ Glen Powell, “Hitman”; Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man”
Best motion picture, non-English
“All We Imagine As Light''; ”Emilia Pérez"; “The Girl With the Needle”; “I'm Still Here”; “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”; "Vermiglio"
Best animated film
“Flow”; “Inside Out 2”; “Memoir of a Snail”; “Moana 2”; “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”; “The Wild Robot”
Best performance by a female actor in a television series-musical or comedy
Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”; Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”; Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Best performance by a male actor in a television series-musical or comedy
Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”; Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jason Segel, “Shrinking”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jeremy All White, “The Bear”
Best performance by a female actor in a television series-drama
Kathy Bates, “Matlock”; Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”; Maya Erskine, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”; Keira Knightley, “Black Doves”; Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”; Anna Sawai, “Shogun”
Cinematic and box office achievement
“Alien: Romulus”; Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”; Deadpool & Wolverine”; “Gladiator II”; “Inside Out 2”; “Twisters”; “Wicked”; “The Wild Robot”
Best performance by a female male actor in a motion picture, drama
Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl''; Angelina Jolie, ”Maria"; Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl”; Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door”; Fernanda Torres, “I'm Still Here”; Kate Winslet, “Lee”
For more coverage of the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/golden-globe-awards