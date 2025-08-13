How to watch Taylor Swift's first appearance on the Kelces' 'New Heights' podcast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift's latest era is almost upon us. The superstar isn't just releasing new music — she's appearing Wednesday on “New Heights” for the first time.

Part of the rollout for Tuesday's announcement of “The Life of a Showgirl” involved the popular, typically football-focused podcast hosted by Travis Kelce — Swift’s boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end — and his brother, Jason Kelce, the former Philadelphia Eagles center.

The show teased “a special episode with a VERY special guest” on social media Monday, sharing an orange background and a mysterious silhouette that many believed to be Swift. It turned out to be true, the show's social media accounts confirmed later, at the same time Swift announced her 12th studio album.

Here's everything you need to know about Swift's episode.

How to watch — or listen to — Taylor Swift on the ‘New Heights’ podcast

Swift’s episode of the “New Heights” podcast will premiere at 7 p.m. Eastern. It will be available to stream in full on YouTube.

Fans who would prefer to listen to the show, instead, can do so via most podcast-streaming platforms: Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, Spotify and Wondery, which produces the show, among them.

Episodes can run up to two hours. It is unclear how long Swift's episode will be or how long she will be present.

What we know about Taylor Swift's episode

Not a whole lot.

After the initial tease, the podcast shared a short video clip to its social media platforms early Tuesday. In it, Swift told the Kelce brothers she wanted to show them something, revealing a mint-green briefcase that featured her initials in orange. Jason Kelce asked what's in it, prompting her to pull out a vinyl record with a blurred cover.

“This is my brand new album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl,’” she shared.

Soon afterward, the “New Heights” podcast shared another clip featuring Swift to tease Wednesday's episode. In it, Swift complimented the color of Travis Kelce's sweatshirt, who responded, “It's the color of your eyes, sweetie. It's why we match so well.”

Swift retorted, “We're about to do a (expletive) podcast.”