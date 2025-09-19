Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

An AP photo gallery from the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo

Via AP news wire
Friday 19 September 2025 04:00 EDT

Amid the power and speed of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, it’s the details that tell another story. Tattoos, colorful nails, bold jewelry, and unique hairstyles showcase individuality alongside performance. And chalked hands, sweat-drenched brows and bare feet splashing through the steeplechase pit reveal the smaller moments behind world-class competition.

This photo gallery, curated by AP photo editors, features details from the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo heading into the final weekend of competition.

___

AP News sports: https://apnews.com/sports

AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews/

