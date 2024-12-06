Taiwan's leader calls on China to refrain from threats ahead of expected military drills

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te called on China to “open its arms rather than raise its fists” as he wrapped up his first overseas tour since taking office in May.

His remarks at a press conference Friday in Palau, a Pacific Island nation, came in response to widespread speculation that China will hold military drills around Taiwan in response to his trip.

“No matter how many military exercises and warships and aircraft are used to coerce neighboring countries, they will not be able to win the respect of any country,” he said.

The president spoke a day after China’s Foreign Ministry announced sanctions Thursday on 13 American companies and six executives in response to recently announced weapons sales to Taiwan.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 during a civil war that saw the victorious communists take control in Beijing and the Nationalists setting up a rival government in Taiwan, an island of 23 million people about 160 kilometers (100 miles) off China's east coast. China's long-ruling Communist Party says that self-governing Taiwan is part of China and must come under its control at some point.

Lai's trip to the Pacific, which included U.S. stops in Hawaii and Guam, took him into the heart of a maritime region where China is jockeying with the United States and its allies for influence and control. He also visited the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau, three of the 12 countries that have diplomatic ties with Taiwan. The rest of the world, including the U.S., has official ties with China.

The Taiwanese leader played up the distinction between democracies such as Taiwan and the U.S. and authoritarian governments, noting Russia's military cooperation with both China and North Korea, including the dispatch of North Korean troops to Russia for the war against Ukraine.

“As I have often said before, when authoritarian countries gather together, democratic countries must unite to ensure global and regional stability and development,” he said.

Lai spoke by phone with U.S. congressional leaders while in Guam, in a demonstration of American support for Taiwan. Lai’s two stops in U.S. territory angered China, which opposes U.S. arms sales and military assistance to Taiwan. Washington is the main supplier of weapons for Taiwan's defense.