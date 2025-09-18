Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Helicopter crashes near Joint Base Lewis-McChord, no word on those aboard

The U.S. Army says a helicopter has crashed near Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington

Via AP news wire
Thursday 18 September 2025 08:41 EDT
Army-Helicopter Crash
Army-Helicopter Crash (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A helicopter crashed in a rural area near Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the U.S. Army said Thursday. There was no immediate word of how many people were aboard and their conditions.

The helicopter crashed at about 9 p.m. Wednesday near the base, an Army official said in a statement.

“This remains a developing situation, and no additional details are available at this time,” the statement said.

No details were released about the helicopter.

The base is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Tacoma under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Army Joint Base Headquarters.

The Thurston County sheriff's office, based in Olympia, posted online late Wednesday that deputies were dispatched to reports of a possible helicopter crash in the Summit Lake area.

“We have been advised that the military lost contact with a helicopter in the area,” the department said. It said it was working with the base and that no further details were available.

