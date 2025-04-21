Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP PHOTOS: Land mines still claim lives in post-Assad Syria

Ghaith Alsayed
Monday 21 April 2025 01:50 EDT

Land mines and other unexploded remnants of war continue to pose a deadly threat across Syria, causing widespread casualties and long-term harm.

Since the fall of Bashar Assad’s government last year, the number of land mine-related incidents has surged, particularly as displaced people return to former front-line areas.

Contamination from land mines and explosive devices has killed at least 249 people, including 60 children, and injured more than 370 since Dec. 8, according to an organization dedicated to enhancing the safety of aid workers.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in