Investigation continues into the New Year's Eve bar fire in Switzerland, in photos
Swiss investigators say they believe sparklers on Champagne bottles ignited the fatal fire at a Swiss ski resort when they came too close to the ceiling of a bar crowded with New Year’s Eve revelers.
Dozens of people were killed and injured when a fire ripped through a busy bar at a ski resort in Switzerland while partygoers were celebrating New Year’s Eve, authorities said. The blaze broke out at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday during the holiday celebration inside the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
