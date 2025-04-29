Swedish police say 3 people are dead after a shooting in Uppsala
Swedish police said that three people are confirmed dead after a shooting Tuesday in Uppsala, a city near Stockholm, and are “investigating the incident as a murder.”
Police said in a statement that they had received calls from members of the public who reported hearing loud bangs reminiscent of gunfire in central Uppsala.
A large area was cordoned off by police as they launched an investigation.
There was no immediate indication of motive, and the police statement did not provide details about a suspected perpetrator.
But Swedish broadcaster SVT reported that the perpetrator fled the crime scene on an electric scooter.