Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swedish police say 3 people are dead after a shooting in Uppsala

Swedish police say that three people are confirmed dead after a shooting in Uppsala, a city near Stockholm, and are “investigating the incident as a murder.”

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 29 April 2025 14:00 EDT
Sweden Shooting
Sweden Shooting

Swedish police said that three people are confirmed dead after a shooting Tuesday in Uppsala, a city near Stockholm, and are “investigating the incident as a murder.”

Police said in a statement that they had received calls from members of the public who reported hearing loud bangs reminiscent of gunfire in central Uppsala.

A large area was cordoned off by police as they launched an investigation.

There was no immediate indication of motive, and the police statement did not provide details about a suspected perpetrator.

But Swedish broadcaster SVT reported that the perpetrator fled the crime scene on an electric scooter.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in