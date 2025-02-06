Sweden reels from deadliest mass shooting as police seek gunman's motive

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sweden is reeling days after the country’s deadliest mass shooting left at least 11 people dead, including the gunman, as investigators Thursday continued to look into the shooter's motive.

At least five people were seriously wounded in the violence at an adult education center west of Stockholm on Tuesday. Mourners across the the Scandinavian nation — where gun violence at schools is very rare — struggled to reconcile the thought of mass violence in their country.

“Not in this place," Malin Hilmberg, 37, told The Associated Press as she stood near a growing makeshift memorial near the scene. "I mean, we heard about it in different parts of the world, but of course it’s a shock. It’s your hometown and so many lives destroyed. It’s hard to find words.”

Officials said three women and two men, all with gunshot wounds, underwent surgery at Orebro University Hospital. All were in serious but stable condition after being admitted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another woman was treated for minor injuries and was stable.

Jonas Claesson, regional director of health and medical services, said that two of the gunshot victims were in intensive care Wednesday. All of the victims are over age 18, officials said.

Tragedy ‘shakes our entire society to its core’

The school, Campus Risbergska, offers primary and secondary educational classes for adults age 20 and older, Swedish-language classes for immigrants, vocational training and programs for people with intellectual disabilities. It is on the outskirts of Orebro, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Stockholm.

Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer called the shooting “an event that shakes our entire society to its core.” King Carl XVI Gustaf and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson ordered flags flown at half-staff at the Royal Palace and government buildings. Mourners gathered outside the school, comforting one another and dropping off candles and flowers to honor the victims.

“It’s very strange to be in the middle, where I live in Sweden, in Orebro, and this is all over the world," Emelia Fredriksson, 53, said. "They’re seeing us now and it’s a very strange feeling.”

The king and Queen Silvia visited Orebro Wednesday and attended a memorial service along with Kristersson.

“We are here to show our grief to all the families who have their loved ones, who have people who have lost their lives," the monarch told reporters outside the makeshift memorial. "But also they should always remember that they are not alone. I think today the whole of Sweden will take part and are standing behind them. ”

Soccer teams Degerfors IF and Orebro Syrianska planned to wear black armbands at a preseason match on Wednesday evening and hold a minute’s silence before kickoff.

‘The worst hours of my life’

The shooting started Tuesday afternoon, after many students had gone home following a national exam. Survivors scrambled for cover as shots rang out, sheltering behind or under whatever they could find to escape the gunman and the gore. One woman with children feared she might never see them again, while another used her friend’s shawl to staunch the bleeding of a man who’d been shot in the shoulder.

“Those were the worst hours of my life. I did not know if I would get shot there and then, or in 10 minutes. You simply waited,” Hellen Werme, 35, told the Expressen newspaper.

Other students sheltered in nearby buildings, and other parts of the school were evacuated following the shooting.

Authorities were working to identify the deceased. Police said that officers discovered the gunman dead at the school when they arrived. It was unclear how he died.

Roberto Eid Forest, head of the local police, said that the school’s large premises meant it took a long time for officers to search the campus to ensure there were no more victims. Police heard gunshots when they arrived and initially thought they were being fired upon, he said.

Eid Forest said that six officers were treated for smoke inhalation. There wasn't a fire, he said, but authorities didn't immediately know what caused the smoke.

Guns in Sweden

Police wouldn’t say whether the shooter had multiple guns, nor would they say what kind of firearm was used in the shooting. While gun violence at schools is very rare in Sweden, people were wounded or killed with other weapons such as knives or axes in several incidents in recent years.

In order to possess a firearm legally, applicants must obtain a weapon license and demonstrate that it will be used for an acceptable purpose, such as hunting or target shooting. Applicants must also submit previously obtained hunting or target shooting certificates. Hunting certificates require people to pass a training course, while target shooters must be certified as active and experienced members of clubs.

All weapons must be stored in secure cabinets approved by the police. Applications for fully automatic weapons or one-handed weapons are only granted for exceptional reasons, and such permits are generally time-limited.

Permits are revoked if the weapon is modified to be substantially different from its original function.

No motive yet

There were no warnings beforehand, and police believe the perpetrator acted alone. Police haven't said if the man was a student at the school. They haven't released a possible motive, but authorities said there were no suspected connections to terrorism at this point.

Police raided the suspect’s home after Tuesday’s shooting, but it wasn’t immediately clear what they found. Police cautioned the public against spreading incorrect narratives on social media.

Dazio reported from Berlin. Mimmi Montgomery and Kwiyeon Ha in London, and John Leicester in Paris, contributed to this report.