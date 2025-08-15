Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Shooting at mosque in Sweden leaves 2 wounded, police say

Police say two people have been wounded following a shooting near a mosque in Sweden

Via AP news wire
Friday 15 August 2025 09:41 EDT

Police say two people have been injured following a shooting near a mosque in Sweden.

Local media say at least one person has been taken to the hospital after being shot as they were leaving Friday prayers.

The extent of the injuries is unclear but police say they have opened a preliminary investigation into attempted murder.

The perpetrator has yet to be apprehended, and it's unclear if they were targeting the mosque or specific individuals.

Emergency services were present in large numbers at the scene and police have urged the public to stay away.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in