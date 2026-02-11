Hailed as a pioneer, Swedish transgender skier at Winter Olympics just wants to focus on sport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some saw it as a ground-breaking moment for transgender athletes when freestyle skier Elis Lundholm competed at the Winter Olympics.

As for Lundholm? He’s just focused on the sport.

“I haven’t really thought about it that much,” the 23-year-old Swede told reporters after finishing 25th in the women’s moguls qualifying on Wednesday, missing the final. “I’m here at the same conditions as everyone else, so yeah, I’m just skiing.”

Outsports, an LGBTQ+ sports website, reported before the competition started that Lundholm would become the first openly transgender athlete to compete at a Winter Games. The International Olympic Committee-endorsed online statistics site Olympedia lists more than 20 transgender athletes who have competed at the Summer Games, but none at the Winter Olympics.

Lundholm, who was assigned female at birth and identifies as a man, competes in the women’s category. The Swedish ski team said Lundholm has not undergone any gender-affirming treatment or surgery, meaning there is no discussion of having an unfair advantage.

Despite some voices on social media questioning whether he should compete with the women given he identifies as a man, Lundholm’s competitors have expressed no objections.

“I think it’s great that Elis is competing as the, I think, first transgender Winter Olympian,” U.S. skier Tess Johnson said. “I think that’s awesome and, yeah, I mean we’re here to ski we’re here to have fun and that’s exactly what we do.”

The soft-spoken Lundholm couldn’t agree more.

“I guess I want everyone to be able to be themselves and just do what they want to do,” Lundholm told reporters in Livigno.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) wants to introduce a gene testing policy for gender eligibility in women’s events in the near future. That would follow genetic testing for gender eligibility introduced in world athletics.

From the late 1960s and for the next 30 years Olympic athletes competing in women's events had to undergo a gender test and be issued with a “certificate of femininity,” until it was decided to be too intrusive and not accurate enough.

Last year, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee effectively barred transgender women from competing in women’s sports, saying they were complying with an executive order issued by President Donald Trump.

“I want everyone to be able to compete fairly against each other,” Lundholm said about testing that would not impact his eligibility but could affect other transgender athletes.

Most of all he wanted to keep his focus on improving his skiing.

“I’m happy to put down a run today. It wasn’t the best run,” he said. “There are some things to fix, but I’m happy.”

