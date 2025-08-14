Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

South Korean Supreme Court dismisses US composer's 'Baby Shark' copyright claim

South Korea’s Supreme Court has rejected a 30 million won ($21,600) damage claim by an American composer who accused a South Korean kids content company of plagiarizing his version of “Baby Shark,” ending a six-year legal battle over the globally popular tune known for its catchy “doo doo doo doo doo doo” hook

Via AP news wire
Thursday 14 August 2025 01:13 EDT
South Korea Baby Shark
South Korea Baby Shark (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

South Korea’s Supreme Court rejected a 30 million won ($21,600) damage claim Thursday by an American composer who accused a South Korean kids content company of plagiarizing his version of “ Baby Shark,” ending a six-year legal battle over the globally popular tune known for its catchy “ doo doo doo doo doo doo ” hook.

The top court upheld lower court rulings dating back to 2021 and 2023 that found no sufficient grounds to conclude Pinkfong infringed on Jonathan Wright’s copyright. Wright, also known as Johnny Only, had recorded his version in 2011, four years before Pinkfong’s, but both were based on a traditional melody popular for years at children’s summer camps in the United States.

The courts ruled that Wright’s version did not differ enough from the original melody to qualify as an original creative work eligible for copyright protection, and that Pinkfong’s song had clear differences from Wright’s.

Wright’s South Korean attorney and Pinkfong didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Pinkfong’s “Baby Shark” became a global phenomenon after it was released on YouTube in 2015, with the original video now exceeding 16 billion views and peaking at No. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in