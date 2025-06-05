Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Supreme Court makes it easier to claim 'reverse discrimination' in employment, in a case from Ohio

A unanimous Supreme Court has made it easier to bring lawsuits over so-called reverse discrimination, siding with an Ohio woman who claims she didn’t get a job and then was demoted because she is straight

Mark Sherman
Thursday 05 June 2025 10:10 EDT
Supreme Court
Supreme Court (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A unanimous Supreme Court has made it easier to bring lawsuits over so-called reverse discrimination, siding with an Ohio woman who claims she didn’t get a job and then was demoted because she is straight.

The justices’ decision Thursday affects lawsuits in 20 states and the District of Columbia where, until now, courts had set a higher bar when members of a majority group, including those who are white and heterosexual, sue for discrimination under federal law.

The court ruled in an appeal from Marlean Ames, who has worked for the Ohio Department of Youth Services for more than 20 years.

