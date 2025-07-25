Sudan-War Losses-By the Numbers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than two years have passed since Sudan plunged into a civil war that has caused what aid organizations have described as one of the world’s worst displacement and hunger crises.

The conflict between the Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group continues largely in the vast Darfur and Kordofan regions. Some of the deadliest clashes have occurred in the capital, Khartoum, and surrounding areas, where the army has said it has regained control.

The war erupted in April 2023 in Khartoum before spreading across the country. Both sides have been accused of committing atrocities like ethnic cleansing, extrajudicial killings and sexual violence against civilians, including children. Meanwhile, many people across Sudan have been pushed to the brink of famine.

Here’s a look at the war by the numbers sourced from the United Nations, humanitarian organizations, health officials and human rights groups.

___

A collapsing health care system and damaged infrastructure created a breeding ground for diseases spreading in Sudan, affecting the health and well-being of millions, including already vulnerable communities. The North African country faces outbreaks of diseases including cholera, measles and malaria, and UNICEF warned that thousands of children younger than age 5 are likely to suffer from the deadliest form of malnutrition.

___

Aside from the human toll, Sudan’s infrastructure has been badly hit. Once known as a country with agricultural wealth and the breadbasket of the world, Sudan saw the widescale ruin of farming land. Dozens of water and electricity facilities have been damaged, along with the presidential palace and ministry buildings.

More than 10 cultural sites, including the National Museum, have been attacked or destroyed, according to UNESCO. Many schools have been attacked or turned into shelters.

___

Death and injury figures are often based on hospital records, but tracking those who never reach medical facilities is difficult. However, estimates by humanitarian organizations, health officials, and rights groups suggest that tens of thousands have been wounded in Sudan’s war. Multiple attempts at peace talks have been made, but none seem to be bringing the war to an end as the conflict expands elsewhere in the country.