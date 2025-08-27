Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Latest launch of SpaceX's Starship completes first-ever payload deployment of 8 dummy satellites

SpaceX has launched its latest test of the mega rocket Starship

Christina Larson
Tuesday 26 August 2025 20:26 EDT

SpaceX launched the latest test of its mega rocket Starship on Tuesday night and completed the first-ever deployment of a test payload — eight dummy satellites — into space.

Starship blasted off from Starbase, SpaceX's launch site in South Texas. It was the 10th test for the world's biggest and most powerful rocket, which SpaceX and NASA hope to use to get astronauts back on the moon.

NASA has ordered two Starships to land astronauts on the moon later this decade, and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s ultimate goal is Mars.

No crew members were aboard the demo launch.

The test also included the successful return of the craft's Super Heavy Booster, which splashed down in the Atlantic after testing a landing-burn engine sequence. The Starship itself remained in space with an expected splashdown soon in the Indian Ocean, if all goes as planned.

The attempt came after a year of mishaps. Back-to-back tests in January and March ended just minutes after liftoff, raining wreckage into the ocean. The most recent test in May — the ninth try — ended when the spacecraft tumbled out of control and broke apart.

SpaceX later redesigned the Super Heavy booster with larger and stronger fins for greater stability, according to a company post on the social platform X this month.

The first Starship exploded minutes into its inaugural test flight in 2023.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

