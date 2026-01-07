Watch live: Starmer faces claims of ‘Brexit betrayal’ in first PMQs of 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer faces Kemi Badenoch in the first Prime Minister’s Questions of the year on Wednesday (7 January).

It comes a day after the prime minister pledged to put British boots on the ground in Ukraine once a peace deal is signed with Russia.

Sir Keir said that both the UK and France would “establish military hubs across Ukraine” to deter any possible future Russian aggression, while French President Emmanuel Macron later said thousands of troops may be sent to Kyiv.

The document, which was signed at a summit in Paris alongside Volodymyr Zelensky, was hailed as “a significant step forward” in bringing about the coalition of the willing to guarantee peace.

The meeting also comes as Donald Trump continues to reinstate his threats to annex Greenland by force, after claiming the mineral-rich territory is needed for the US’s “national security”.

European leaders including Sir Keir Starmer have issued a statement declaring that Greenland “belongs to its people” as they defended the territory’s sovereignty and rallied to support Denmark.

The White House has said that military force could be used on the strategically placed island. “Utilizing the US military is always an option at the Commander-in-Chief's disposal,” it said.

The prime minister is also facing allegations of “Brexit betrayal” after he said he wants to pursue “even closer alignment with the single market” and “go further” with the EU if it aligns with the UK’s interests.