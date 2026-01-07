Watch live: Starmer faces claims of ‘Brexit betrayal’ in first PMQs of 2026
Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer faces Kemi Badenoch in the first Prime Minister’s Questions of the year on Wednesday (7 January).
It comes a day after the prime minister pledged to put British boots on the ground in Ukraine once a peace deal is signed with Russia.
Sir Keir said that both the UK and France would “establish military hubs across Ukraine” to deter any possible future Russian aggression, while French President Emmanuel Macron later said thousands of troops may be sent to Kyiv.
The document, which was signed at a summit in Paris alongside Volodymyr Zelensky, was hailed as “a significant step forward” in bringing about the coalition of the willing to guarantee peace.
The meeting also comes as Donald Trump continues to reinstate his threats to annex Greenland by force, after claiming the mineral-rich territory is needed for the US’s “national security”.
European leaders including Sir Keir Starmer have issued a statement declaring that Greenland “belongs to its people” as they defended the territory’s sovereignty and rallied to support Denmark.
The White House has said that military force could be used on the strategically placed island. “Utilizing the US military is always an option at the Commander-in-Chief's disposal,” it said.
The prime minister is also facing allegations of “Brexit betrayal” after he said he wants to pursue “even closer alignment with the single market” and “go further” with the EU if it aligns with the UK’s interests.
