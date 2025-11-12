Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Watch live: Keir Starmer faces PMQs as Wes Streeting denies leadership coup rumours

Holly Bishop
Wednesday 12 November 2025 07:01 EST
Comments

Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer faces Kemi Badenoch at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (12 November).

It comes as rumours swirl of a plot to oust the prime minister from Downing Street, circulated by senior aides during anonymous briefings on Tuesday (11 November).

Among those touted as replacements are health secretary Wes Streeting and home secretary Shabana Mahmood, and one aide said that as many as “four leadership campaigns” are already active.

Mr Streeting said that reports that he has a group of some 50 Labour frontbenchers ready to walk away from Government should the Budget land badly are “categorically untrue”.

He accused the senior aides behind the anonymous briefings of engaging in “self-defeating and self-destructive behaviour” and called for them to be fired.

Speaking to broadcasters this morning, he said that those launching the rumours have been “watching too much Celebrity Traitors”.

The prime minister could also be grilled on the wrongful release of 91 prisoners in the past seven months. On Tuesday (11 November), David Lammy told the Commons that three were still on the loose.

Of the three confirmed cases, two were released in August and December last year and a third in June this year. One is a foreign national.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in