Live: Starmer faces questions in final PMQs before summer recess
Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch face off in Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday (16 July).
It will be the last time the pair battle it out in front of fellow MPs before Parliament’s summer recess, which ends on 1 September.
It comes just a day after a superinjunction used by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) under the previous government to cover up a major data breach which put the lives of nearly 100,000 Afghans at risk was lifted.
The government offered asylum to the Afghans affected due to fears that they would be at risk of reprisal attacks from the Taliban if the terrorist organisation found out they were trying to flee.
Over 16,000 Afghans were evacuated to the UK, in the nation’s largest ever covert peacetime evacuation at a cost of £6billion.
Ms Badenoch has already apologised for the debacle, so it is unsure whether she would raise it again.
Other topics that could be focused on include immigration, after Sir Keir’s “one in one out” migrant deal was signed with France last week.
Inflation could also be on the cards, with the latest figures from the Office of National Statistics show prices of goods and services across the UK unexpectedly jumped to 3.6% in the year to June.
