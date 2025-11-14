Former Spanish soccer boss Rubiales egged by uncle at book presentation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luis Rubiales was pelted by eggs thrown by his own uncle when the former head of Spain’s soccer federation was presenting a memoir late Thursday relating his downfall after kissing a player at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Rubiales was seated on a stool on a low stage when he quickly spun to avoid at least two eggs launched at him. One splattered against a screen behind him as he charged into the small audience.

“A man entered who I later saw was my uncle, who is a troubled man, and always has been,” Rubiales told reporters. “He had some eggs and threw some at me, but I didn’t know what he had in his hands, and when I first saw him I thought he might be carrying a weapon.”

His book “Matar a Rubiales” (Killing Rubiales) is a 500-page version of his professional demise after kissing Spain forward Jenni Hermoso during the 2023 Women's World Cup awards ceremony.

According to its publisher, Rubiales says he was the victim of a “conspiracy of different powers of Spanish public life” including the government and “the profitable world of feminism.”

Rubiales has always denied he kissed Hermoso without her consent. After initially clinging to power amid a national uproar, he stepped down under immense pressure from the government, soccer officials, women players and fans.

Earlier this year he was found guilty of sexual assault for the unsolicited kiss by a Spanish court.

