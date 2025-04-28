Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP PHOTOS: A power outage in Spain and Portugal knocks out ATMs, subways and traffic signals

Via AP news wire
Monday 28 April 2025 12:31 EDT

A major power outage in Spain and Portugal has knocked out subway networks, traffic signals and ATMs.

Spanish power distributor Red Eléctrica said restoring power to large parts of the country could take 6-10 hours. The company declined to speculate on the causes of the blackout Monday.

The Portuguese National Cybersecurity Center said there was no sign of a cyberattack. The outage hit across Spain and Portugal, including their capitals.

Later on Monday, Spain’s electricity network operator said it was recovering power in the north and south of the peninsula, which would help to progressively restore the electricity supply nationwide.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

