Police say 2 students turned themselves in after fatal stabbing outside California high school

Two high school students have turned themselves in to police in connection with a fatal stabbing in front of a Southern California high school

Via AP news wire
Thursday 08 May 2025 14:37 EDT

Two high school students have turned themselves in to police in connection with a fatal stabbing in front of a Southern California high school, authorities said.

Santa Ana Police Officer Natalie Garcia said the 15-year-old and 17-year-old boys came forward hours after the Wednesday afternoon attack that killed one student and wounded two others.

Garcia could not confirm arrests have been made. She said there are no other suspects believed to have been involved in the violence at Santa Ana High School.

“The entire stabbing appears to be gang related,” Garcia said.

The stabbing happened in the afternoon as students were leaving school for the day. Fermin Leal, a spokesperson for Santa Ana Unified, said it was not immediately clear what prompted the fight that killed a 14-year-old boy.

After-school programs and athletics were canceled Wednesday. School was scheduled to resume Thursday, and crisis counselors were available on campus, Leal said.

The school serves about 3,000 students in the city of Santa Ana, which is home to 300,000 people 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.

