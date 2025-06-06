Southern California air regulators weigh a plan to phase out gas furnaces and water heaters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Air quality regulators in Southern California heard impassioned public comments Friday before an anticipated vote on proposed rules that would curb harmful emissions from gas-powered furnaces and water heaters.

The rules aim to reduce emissions of smog-contributing nitrogen oxides, also called NOx, a group of pollutants linked to respiratory issues, asthma attacks, worse allergies, decreased lung function in children, premature death and more. Burning natural gas is also one of the primary drivers of climate change.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District estimates that the rules, if passed, will lower NOx emissions from gas-fired furnaces, preventing about 2,490 premature deaths and 10,200 new asthma cases over a 26-year period in the region. The district regulates air quality for 16.8 million people in Southern California, including all of Orange County and large areas of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties — one of the smoggiest areas in the U.S.

The proposals come as California moves aggressively to reduce the state’s reliance on planet-warming fossil fuels and ahead of a 2045 mandate for the state to have net-zero carbon emissions.

The rules would set targets that aim to phase out the sale of gas-powered furnaces and water heaters starting in 2027. It does not apply to gas stoves. The sales target would start at 30%, then grow to 50% in 2029 and end at 90% in 2039. The rules would not be mandated, but manufacturers would have to pay fees ranging from $50 to $500 if they sell gas-powered appliances.

That's a significant rollback from the original proposal, which would have required residential buildings to meet zero-emissions standards beginning in 2029 when appliances need to be replaced. The agency amended the rules after strong opposition from Southern California Gas and other businesses.

The regulations would impact more than 10 million appliances in an estimated 5 million buildings, most of them residential.

Officials and supporters say the rules would reduce air pollution and substantially improve public health. But opponents — including property owners, industry professionals and natural gas companies — fear they could raise costs for consumers and businesses, and strain the power grid by adding more electric appliances.

During a packed board meeting Friday, clean air advocates held signs reading “Clean Air Now," “Vote 4 Clean Air, Vote 4 Justice" and “Let SoCal Breath!”

Before public comments, board chair Vanessa Delgado thanked the more than 200 people who signed up to speak about the rules, which took more than two years to craft.

“I don't believe that there's necessarily a good or right answer about these rules. I believe that it is very complicated and I know that every single one of these board members are doing what is right to move forward air quality goals in our region," she said.

Lynwood City Councilmember Juan Muñoz-Guevara said the rules would be a long-overdue step toward environmental justice for communities like his.

“I've seen firsthand how families in my community are forced to live with the health consequences of dirty air. Our children grow up with asthma, our elders struggle with respiratory illness, and too many lives are cut short," he said. "Gas appliances in our home are one of the largest sources of smog-forming pollution in the region. We cannot meet clean air goals without tackling this.”

Peggy Huang, a member of Yorba Linda's City Council, urged the board to reject the rules.

“As someone who's been advocating for affordable housing, this will increase costs for us to meet those goals,” Huang said.

Chino's mayor pro tem, Curtis Burton, echoed some of Huang's concerns. He said the rules would “create an additional financial burden on residents and businesses.”

But air quality regulators say the rules would save consumers money by reducing energy bills.