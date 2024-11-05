Another round of powerful, dry winds to raise wildfire risk across California

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

California was bracing Tuesday for another round of powerful winds that will cause humidity levels to drop and raise the risk of wildfires in much of the state.

For the second time in three weeks, a “diablo wind” — notorious in autumn for its hot, dry gusts — was expected to whip up starting in the evening across Northern California.

Forecasters have issued red flag warnings for fire danger until Thursday from the central coast through the San Francisco Bay Area and into counties to the north.

Sustained winds of 25 mph (40 kph) are expected in many areas, with possible gusts topping 55 mph (88.5 kph) along mountaintops, according to the National Weather Service.

During a diablo wind, common in the fall, the air is so dry that relative humidity levels plunge, drying out vegetation and making it ready to burn. The name — “diablo” is Spanish for “devil” — is informally applied to a hot wind that blows near the San Francisco region from the interior toward the coast as high pressure builds over the West.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. said it was prepared to turn off power to a small number of customers starting late Tuesday in areas where strong gusts could damage electrical equipment and spark blazes.

Targeted power shutoffs were also possible in Southern California, where another notorious weather phenomenon, the Santa Ana winds, were expected to intensify Wednesday and Thursday.

Winds around greater Los Angeles will likely be more powerful than up north, with gusts reaching 80 mph (129 kph), and even higher in mountain locations, the National Weather Service said. A high wind warning was issued starting early Wednesday for much of LA and Ventura counties.