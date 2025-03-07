1 crew member killed as UN helicopter is attacked in violence-prone South Sudan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A crew member was killed and two others were injured when a United Nations helicopter on an evacuation mission in a remote part of South Sudan was attacked on Friday, the U.N. mission in South Sudan said, as violence escalated in fighting that threatens a fragile peace deal between the country's top two leaders.

The attack took place in the Nasir area of South Sudan's Upper Nile state, according to UNMISS, which said in a statement that the helicopter “came under fire" as it attempted to evacuate government troops from the area.

Several soldiers and their commanding officer in Nasir, Gen. Majur Dak, were among those killed in the attack, President Salva Kiir said in a statement late Friday.

“I am appealing to you to remain calm,” his statement said. “The government which I lead will handle this crisis and we will remain steadfast in the path of peace."

Nasir has seen violence in recent days as government troops clashed with an armed group, known as the White Army, that some believe is allied with South Sudanese Vice President Riek Machar. The military garrison in Nasir was attacked on March 4, leaving Dak and his men trapped in tanks and trenches.

The U.N.-affiliated Radio Miraya reported that the White Army was suspected of involvement in Friday's attack on the U.N. helicopter, one of which was sent to Nasir to rescue Dak and his remaining soldiers.

Friday's evacuation was part of U.N. efforts to de-escalate political tensions and prevent violence in Nasir, UNMISS said, noting that the mission was undertaken at the request of the warring parties.

The fighting in Nasir threatens a 2018 peace deal signed between Machar and Kiir to end a five-year civil war in which more than 400,000 people were killed. Machar serves as the country's first vice president in a government of national unity, even though his political group opposes Kiir.

The political rivalry between the two men is widely seen as a major obstacle to peace in South Sudan, with Kiir suspicious of his deputy's ambitions and Machar calling Kiir a dictator.

Kiir has angered Machar's group in recent weeks by firing officials seen as loyal to Machar, who charged that "persistent violations through unilateral decisions and decrees threaten the very existence” of the 2018 agreement, his statement said.

Government troops earlier this week surrounded Machar’s home in the capital, Juba, and several of his allies were arrested after the White Army overran the military base in Nasir. Deputy army chief Gen. Gabriel Duop Lam was among those detained earlier this week.

The UNMISS statement urged “all actors to refrain from further violence and the country’s leaders to urgently work together to resolve tensions.”

There were high hopes for peace and stability after oil-rich South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011. But the country slid into civil war in December 2013 largely based on ethnic divisions when forces loyal to Kiir started battling those loyal to Machar.

Kiir and Machar are under pressure from the United States and others to more quickly implement the 2018 peace deal and prepare for elections.

Challenges include the government’s failure to implement promised reforms such as completing the unification of the army command.

Presidential elections, repeatedly postponed, are now scheduled for 2026.