South Korean parliament votes to allow tattooists to work without a medical license

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Korea’s parliament passed a landmark bill Thursday that would allow people to give tattoos without having a medical license.

The country currently allows only people with medical licenses to give tattoos, making it the sole country in the industrialized world with such a restriction. Tens of thousands of tattoo artists have been working in the shadows in South Korea for decades.

The single-chamber National Assembly passed the Tattooist Act by a 195-0 vote. Seven lawmakers abstained from voting.

The Tattooist Act would introduce an official licensing system for tattoo artists and place them under state supervision. The act would take effect after a two-year grace period that begins once it’s formally proclaimed by President Lee Jae Myung. That step is considered a formality, as his Health Ministry has already expressed support for the measure.

The bill’s passage comes as public views toward tattoos are changing. In the past, tattoos were associated with gangsters or criminals, but they are now increasingly perceived as a form of self-expression, with K-pop idols and other celebrities openly displaying tattoos.

The current restrictions traces back to a 1992 Supreme Court verdict that defined cosmetic tattoos as medical procedures, citing health issues that could be caused by tattoo needles and ink. Authorities don’t aggressively enforce the rules, allowing tattooists to thrive in the shadows.

A 2023 Health Ministry survey found that the vast majority of people with tattoos didn’t get them in hospitals. Just 6.8% of people with cosmetic tattoos — such as eyebrows, eyeliner, lips or scalps — said they got them in hospitals, and just 1.4% of people with ordinary tattoos.

The Tattooist Act posted on the website of the assembly reads it aims to “resolve gap between the law and reality and promote public health and safety” by giving tattooists licenses, regulating the scope of their works and stipulating required hygiene and safety steps.

The act’s passage represented a victory for tens of thousands of tattooists in South Korea, who have fought hard to bring an end to the 33-year ban on their work. They face up to five years in prison and 50 million won ($35,740) in fines if they are caught inking people.

In recent years, judges have increasingly ruled in favor of tattoo artists or issued deferred rulings, but some have been punished with fines.

Fears of investigations have led to many tattooists in South Korea running studios without signs and with doors closed. Many have testified that they put up with customers behaving badly, while some have also moved abroad for work.