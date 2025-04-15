South Korea to boost support of semiconductor industry in the face of Trump's tariffs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Korea said Tuesday it will expand its financial support package for its crucial semiconductor industry to 33 trillion won (about $23 billion) in part of efforts to address uncertainties posed by the Trump administration’s tariff hikes.

The package represents roughly a 26% increase from the 26 trillion won (about $18 billion) announced last year. Officials are focusing on providing low-cost loans, subsidies, and other financial incentives to stimulate investment in the semiconductor sector. The government aims to facilitate the development of advanced chips by expanding financial assistance for research and development activities and high-tech manufacturing equipment

Officials also plan to boost spending on industrial infrastructure, including covering the larger part of the costs for building underground power transmission systems in semiconductor clusters in the cities of Yongin and Pyeongtaek, which have attracted investments from chip giants Samsung and SK Hynix.

The government said in a statement that the plans aim to address uncertainties stemming from U.S. trade policies and to maintain the competitiveness of South Korea’s chip industry. There are growing concerns that South Korean companies are falling behind rivals in Taiwan and other countries in producing high-tech chips for artificial intelligence and advanced applications, while Chinese competitors are rapidly closing the gap in memory chips.

“The U.S. government has postponed its plans for reciprocal tariffs for 90 days. There’s anticipation that product-specific tariffs will be announced for sectors such as semiconductors or pharmaceuticals,” South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok said in a policy meeting on Tuesday. “This is a valuable time to strengthen the competitiveness of our companies in the face of a global trade war.”

South Korea plans to dispatch a delegation to the United States soon to address recent tariff hikes and other trade concerns, part of Seoul’s ongoing efforts to shield the country’s export-driven economy from negative impacts.

The government also last week launched an emergency funding program worth 3 trillion won ($2 billion) to help its automobile industry cope with the impact of increased tariffs imposed by the United States. That package includes expanded low-cost financing from state-run lenders, as well as a new financing program backed by auto giants Hyundai and Kia, along with financial institutions, aimed at supporting struggling carmakers and auto parts manufacturers.