AP PHOTOS: South Korea votes for a new president

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 03 June 2025 02:30 EDT

South Koreans are choosing a new president Tuesday to succeed the conservative who was ousted for imposing martial law briefly last year.

Because the election was held early due to Yoon Suk Yeol's removal, the winner will take office Wednesday without the typical two-month transition. Surveys before the election indicated liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung is likely to win easily as voters remain frustrated over the martial law debacle and the main conservative candidate, Kim Moon Soo, struggles with moderates.

Here is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

