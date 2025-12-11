Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Library under construction in South Korea collapses, killing 1 and trapping 3 under rubble

South Korean officials say a library under construction in the southern city of Gwanju has collapsed, leaving one worker dead and three others trapped under the rubble

Via AP news wire
Thursday 11 December 2025 05:26 EST
South Korea Building Collapses
A library under construction in South Korea collapsed on Thursday, leaving one worker dead and three others trapped under the rubble, officials said.

Four workers were initially buried in the collapse in the southern city of Gwangju.

One of them was pulled out but later declared dead at a nearby hospital, local emergency officer Ahn Gyun-jae told a televised briefing. Ahn said rescuers found the location of a second worker and were trying to retrieve that person.

Ahn said authorities have mobilized cranes, drones, thermal imaging cameras and rescue dogs.

