South Korea says its military fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers crossed the border

South Korea says its military has fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers crossed the border.
South Korea’s military said about 10 North Korean soldiers returned to the North’s territory after South Korea fired made warning broadcasts and fired warning shots.
It says South Korea is closely monitoring North Korean activities.
North Korea is continuing weapons tests and ignoring U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated outreach.
Since his Jan. 20 inauguration, Trump has said he would reach out to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un again to revive diplomacy. North Korea has not responded to Trump’s remarks and says U.S. hostilities against it have deepened since Trump’s inauguration.
South Korea, meanwhile, is experiencing a leadership vacuum after the ouster of President Yoon Suk Yeol last week over his ill-fated imposition of martial law.