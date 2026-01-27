South Korea says North Korea launched an unidentified projectile toward the sea

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

North Korea launched an unidentified projectile toward the sea on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, a likely weapons test that comes as the North heightens animosities with its rival ahead of a major political meeting.

The projectile was fired off North Korea’s east coast on Tuesday, South Korea’s Defense Ministry said in a brief dispatch.

The ministry gave no further details such as whether the projectile was a missile or an artillery weapon and how far it flew.

Tuesday’s launch came after North Korea recently threatened retaliation over what it called South Korean surveillance drone flights across the border, one earlier in January and another in September. The South Korean government denied operating any drones during the times specified by North Korea and began probing if civilians sent them.

Analysts said North Korea’s drone accusations likely were driven by its efforts to dial up anti-South Korea sentiments ahead of the ruling Workers’ Party congress, which is expected to start in late January or February. The North could add leader Kim Jong Un’s declaration of a hostile “two-state” system on the Korean Peninsula in the party constitution during the congress, the first of its kind in five years.

Earlier this month, North Korea said it performed test flights of hypersonic missiles. Kim observed the launches and underscored the need to bolster the country’s nuclear war deterrent, according to North Korea’s state media.

North Korea in December test fired what it called long-range, strategic cruise missiles and new anti-air missiles and released photos showing the apparent construction of its first nuclear-powered submarine.

North Korea aimed to demonstrate or review its achievements on the weapons development sector ahead of the party congress, analysts said.