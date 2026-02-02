South Korea celebrates K-pop's 'Golden' historic Grammy win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Koreans celebrated on Monday as “Golden,” from the Netflix animated film “KPop Demon Hunters,” claimed K-pop’s first Grammy Award, a milestone that critics say highlights the genre’s global appeal and signals broader acceptance in the American mainstream.

The win for best song for visual media capped a highly visible night for K-pop at the Grammys — an institution where the genre has long been undercelebrated despite its massive international following.

Rosé of the juggernaut girl group Blackpink joined Grammy favorite Bruno Mars on stage to belt out their megahit “APT.,” which was a song of the year nominee. The girl group Katseye, launched by a partnership between South Korea’s HYBE and U.S. label Geffen Records, earned two nominations, including best new artist, for their song “Gabriela.”

The awards captured a moment in which K-pop is surging as a youth-driven global phenomenon and increasingly attracting interest from the U.S. film and music industries.

U.S. legacy studios, struggling to reach younger audiences, have taken note of K-pop’s viral strength on social media and short-form platforms — a momentum that has driven collaborations such as Rosé and Bruno Mars and projects like Katseye and “KPop Demon Hunters,” according to music critic Lim Hee-yun.

The Grammy win for “Golden,” which also contended for song of the year, could help further strengthen K-pop’s American foothold and boost the genre’s prospects at future awards, he said.

There is debate over whether “Golden,” an English-language pop song from a Sony Pictures Animation film, qualifies as K-pop. Still, the Grammy award sparked joy in South Korea, where the film inspired Demon Hunters-themed ramen and other products and boosted tourism to Seoul’s old fortress walls and other cultural sites featured in the film.

“It feels unreal,” said Kim Na-young, a 50-year-old who said she saw the movie at least five times. “Sony made it, Netflix released it, but the film was definitely about Korea.”

'Outstanding vocal performance'

“KPop Demon Hunters,” released by Netflix last June, follows the three members of the fictional Korean girl group HUNTR/X as they use their music and martial arts skills to keep demons out of the human world.

The film went on to become Netflix’s most popular release of all time, with songs like “Golden” and “Soda Pop” climbing global music charts and its characters becoming popular Halloween costume choices in the United States. The singers behind HUNTR/X — Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami — gained huge followings.

After winning their award at the Grammys’ Premiere Ceremony, the songwriters of “Golden” delivered their acceptance speech in both English and Korean, highlighting its bilingual appeal.

Some South Koreans saw the Grammy win as the latest significant moment marking the rise of South Korean pop culture, following the 2020 Oscar triumph of Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite.”

“When Parasite won, it felt like South Korean culture had entered the global mainstream. The Grammy win takes that recognition even further,” said Park Jeong-eon, 48, recalling trips abroad in the 2000s when she felt that South Korea was little known.

Seo Ga-yeon, who studies K-pop at a university, said she could emotionally relate with the personal story of Ejae, who struggled as a young K-pop trainee in South Korea before establishing herself as an artist in the United States.

“I think it was above all her outstanding vocal performance — overflowing with emotion, as if she was singing about her own life, almost like a cry — that made ‘Golden’ a success,” she said.

South Korea’s governing Democratic Party said the Grammy win was a historically significant moment in which K-pop “finally overcame the long-standing Grammy barrier.”

Boosted awareness of K-pop

The Recording Academy had long overlooked major K-pop acts like BTS and some analysts question whether “Golden” should truly be considered K-pop’s first Grammy win.

“The film, of course, used K-pop as material and helped bring it global attention, but I feel there’s a distance between ‘Golden’ and K-pop,” said Jinmo Lim, another music critic, who described the Grammy win as recognition of K-pop’s growing international appeal rather than a victory for the genre itself.

Lim Hee-yun said “Golden” sounds more like American pop — “Katy Perry or early Lady Gaga” — than a typical K-pop idol track, which may have helped it reach a broader audience. While K-pop groups usually have four or more members who rotate vocal parts to engage fans, “Golden” is carried almost entirely by a single lead vocalist — Ejae.

Group composition, precision in style and choreography, and passionate — almost religious — fan bases are key elements that define K-pop, he said, though the genre has become increasingly difficult to pin down musically.

“For people who knew little about K-pop, or had only heard of BTS or Blackpink, ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ certainly boosted awareness of the K-pop world and even sparked interest in traveling to South Korea,” Lim Hee-yun said. “K-pop groups are likely to receive far more attention in the future than they would have without the film.”