Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

No. 2 South Carolina to host No. 5 LSU a day later than scheduled after winter weather in the South

The Southeastern Conference has postponed Thursday night’s women’s basketball game between No. 5 LSU and No. 2 South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina, until Friday

Brett Martel
Wednesday 22 January 2025 11:58 EST
APTOPIX Winter Blasts Weather
APTOPIX Winter Blasts Weather (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

The Southeastern Conference has postponed Thursday night's women's basketball game between No. 5 LSU and No. 2 South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina, until Friday because of winter weather.

The decision comes a day after Winter Storm Enzo dropped about a foot of snow in parts of south Louisiana and made travel hazardous in subtropical communities that possess little in the way of snow-clearing equipment for roads and airports.

In its announcement on Wednesday, the Southeastern Conference said that Friday's game would tip off at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

LSU’s home game on Sunday evening against Texas A&M remains on schedule.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in