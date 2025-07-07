Top South African official accuses police minister of colluding with crime syndicates

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A South African top security official accused the police minister and a deputy national commissioner of colluding with crime syndicates, sparking public uproar.

In an unprecedented move, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, head of the police in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, called for a press conference Sunday and claimed that Senzo Mchunu and Shadrack Sibiya had interfered with sensitive police investigations.

He also alleged both men disbanded a crucial crime unit tasked with investigating repeated politically motivated killings in the province after it was revealed that crime syndicates were behind the killings.

Mkhwanazi claimed his investigation showed that some “politicians, law enforcement, SAPS (South African Police Service), metro police and correctional services, prosecutors, judiciary” were being "controlled by drug cartels and as well as businesspeople.”

He said he had evidence supporting his claims, yet to be made public.

South Africa has one of the highest crime rates in the world and allegations of corruption within the police are not new. However, it is unusual for high-ranking security officials to accuse each other of involvement with criminals.

Mchunu has denied Mkhwanazi’s claims, calling them “baseless.”

“The Minister of Police will never allow his integrity, that of the Ministry or the SAPS at large to be undermined by insinuations made without evidence or due processes, from anyone, including Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi,” Mchunu said in a statement.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is currently in Brazil attending a BRICS Leaders' Summit, said he would see to Mkhwanazi's allegations on his return home this week.

“This is a matter of grave national security concern that is receiving the highest priority attention," Ramaphosa's office said in a statement, adding that the trading of accusations between the country's top police officials could undermine public confidence.

The African National Congress party, which leads the country's unity government, said the issues raised by Mkhwanazi were “of grave concern” and it had been assured that Ramaphosa would attend to them.

The Institute for Security Studies, an independent crime watchdog, said these accusations should be thoroughly probed as they could erode public confidence in South Africa's police.