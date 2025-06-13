Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Catastrophic floods kill dozens in South Africa as photos show receding waters revealing more bodies

Themba Hadebe,Hoseya Jubase
Friday 13 June 2025 13:54 EDT

Receding floodwaters that submerged homes days before left the residents of Mthatha, South Africa, helpless. They watched the bodies of their families and neighbors being recovered from the aftermath of an extreme weather front that brought heavy rain, strong winds and snow to parts of the province.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in