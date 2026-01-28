Chaos erupts in Somalia's parliament over proposed constitutional amendments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scuffles and shouting broke out Wednesday during a joint session of Somalia’s parliament after the speaker attempted to advance proposed constitutional amendments that opposition lawmakers said would extend parliament’s mandate, forcing the session’s suspension.

Somalia has been under a provisional constitution since 2012, and repeated efforts to finalize it have exposed deep divisions over governance and power-sharing between the federal government and regional states.

A similar attempt to extend political mandates under former president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed triggered a constitutional crisis in 2021 and led to armed confrontations in Mogadishu, pushing the country to the brink of wider unrest.

Wednesday's disorder erupted when the parliament speaker announced an unexpected agenda to amend five chapters of the provisional constitution and moved to distribute written copies to lawmakers at the start of the session.

Opposition lawmakers said the proposed amendments would allow for a two-year extension of parliament’s term, which expires in April. The presidential term expires in May.

Videos shared on social media showed Internal Security Minister Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail, a member of the Upper House who supported the agenda, engaging in a physical confrontation with Hassan Yare, an opposition lawmaker. It was not immediately clear how the scuffle began.

Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsameh, an opposition lawmaker, accused Speaker Adan Madobe of attempting to rush through the amendments without following proper procedure.

Lawmakers opposed to the move tore up agenda papers, shouted slogans and blew whistles, bringing proceedings to a halt. Madobe adjourned the session, warning that disciplinary measures would be taken against those responsible for the disruptions.

The speaker did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and it was unclear when deliberations on the proposed amendments might resume.