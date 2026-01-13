Snoop Dogg's NBA analyst role underscores why his on-air presence and global appeal keeps growing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Snoop Dogg arrived at Intuit Dome hours before tipoff, long before most fans filled the arena and even before some players.

Dressed in a gray suit and black turtleneck, a diamond-encrusted Peacock pendant resting on his chest and purple Chuck Taylor sneakers with gold laces nodding to his lifelong Los Angeles Lakers allegiance, Snoop didn’t rush. He didn’t posture. He waited for his moment to shine as an NBA analyst alongside Reggie Miller and Terry Gannon for Peacock’s recent Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers broadcast during the second half.

With an AP reporter trailing him through the arena for an all-access, behind-the-scenes look at his preparation — including time in the green room ahead of the broadcast — Snoop made it clear that this wasn't a cameo.

“I don’t believe NBC would have gave me this opportunity if they thought I was coming in there playing games,” said Snoop, who won over global audiences during the Paris Olympics in 2024. “It's not so much about me. It's so much about what the game is needing right now.”

In recent months, Snoop underscored his ease in live, unscripted settings across major TV stages. He continued his work on NBC’s “The Voice,” performed during Netflix's Christmas Day NFL broadcast, went viral at the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl and presented and did interviews at Sunday's Golden Globes — where Amy Poehler and Stephen Graham praised his presence. That visibility has coincided with a deepening relationship with NBCUniversal, which continues to expand his role across sports and entertainment with next month's Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, including NBA coverage.

Before opening tip of the Jan. 5 game, Snoop sat in production meetings and joined the coaches' meetings with Steve Kerr and Tyronn Lue. He lingered near the Golden State Warriors’ locker room, occasionally dancing as his own music blared from inside, patiently waiting to interview Warriors star guard Stephen Curry a couple hours before the game.

Snoop’s approach resonated with the players he covered.

“He can find his way anywhere in any environment,” Curry said. “It was cool to see all the different versions of Snoop.”

How Snoop makes his presence felt on the biggest stages

Curry has seen Snoop's ability to move comfortably between worlds long before this night. The sharpshooting guard recalled seeing Snoop around Team USA during the Paris Olympics, where he blended seamlessly into the basketball environment while connecting easily with players away from the court.

“He caught me off guard at the beginning because he gave me three really straightforward basketball questions,” Curry said of Snoop’s Warriors-Clippers pregame interview. “Then I heard he got to it on the broadcast. … He was a great addition.”

Whether Snoop is on a global broadcast, major streamer or a sideline, he reads the room in real time. That feel showed up again at the Arizona Bowl, when he snagged a deep kickoff mid-interview, losing a shoe but securing the ball. It was a spontaneous moment that quickly went viral and showed why he continues to resonate in live settings.

Moments like that help explain why Snoop's presence keeps widening. He's set to be part of NBC’s coverage of the upcoming Winter Olympics, further extending a presence that now spans sports, entertainment and generations of viewers.

Miller, who played 18 years with the NBA's Indiana Pacers, said Snoop's versatility and seriousness stood out even behind the camera.

“He’s authentic,” Miller said. “Questions that he asked in the coaches meetings, stepping up and asking informed questions of Steve Kerr and Ty Lue. He could have just sat back and listened. No, he's getting his hands dirty.”

Gannon echoed those sentiments.

“It's not like he's just showing up and saying ‘I’m here,'” he said. “He put in the work and effort. The broadcast was seamless because of that.”

How Snoop built a bridge between the game and a broader audience

Snoop said he studied legendary broadcasters, particularly the late Chick Hearn, who was the play-by-play announcer for more than 40 years with the Lakers. The rapper viewed his role as someone who understands basketball deeply but speaks from outside the traditional broadcast lineage.

“I represent the average Joe, despite being me being a well-known celebrity,” he said. “The NBA has moved forward to where it deserves to have people like me who understands the game, know the game and can speak to the game and also bring new viewers.”

Snoop's perspective showed up immediately once he went on air.

He called out the Warriors' Draymond Green for taking — and missing — too many 3-pointers, while praising his ability to function as a point-forward. He noted Curry’s ability to play through an ankle injury in the third quarter. He labeled on-court chemistry “cookies and cream like they about to open up a cookie shop,” dubbed Curry “Stephisticated” and punctuated a scoring burst with “two-piece chicken nuggets.”

When Warriors coach Steve Kerr was ejected after disagreeing with referees on a goaltending call, Snoop’s bold personality cut through the moment, shouting “Inglewood” as the crowd roared inside the Intuit Dome, which is located in Inglewood, California.

“When the lights are on, that's when I shine the brightest,” Snoop said.

What's next for Snoop?

Snoop said he'd welcome more opportunities to call NBA games, viewing the analyst role as a natural extension of a career built on curiosity and evolution. He's eager to immerse himself in the Winter Olympics, where he'll once again be an NBC correspondent and join Team USA as an honorary coach.

He'll serve as an ambassador and supporter for American athletes in the lead-up and throughout the Games. He's also hosting an event with Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard during NBA All-Star week next month.

“I feel like I'm progressing myself as a full-on entertainer,” Snoop said. “This is a part of entertainment, being able to pull people into things they may or may not be interested in. I would love to do more of this.”

Snoop is certainly living a dream with a simple through line: Show up, do the work and stay open to what comes next.

“When you master who you are,” he said. “you understand that you're not one dimensional. You evolve.”