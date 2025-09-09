Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

World War II bomb discovery in Slovakia's capital prompts evacuations in downtown Bratislava

Officials in Slovakia say they have evacuated parts of Bratislava after a World War II bomb was found during construction work

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 09 September 2025 03:55 EDT
Slovakia WWII
Slovakia WWII (Tlačová agentúra SR)

The discovery of a World War II bomb in Slovakia's capital during construction work prompted evacuations on Tuesday, officials said.

The emergency measure covered several blocks in downtown Bratislava, including a major bridge across the Danube River. Public transportation and all traffic were halted during the morning rush hour.

Experts were planning to defuse the 500-pound (225-kilogram) bomb, which was discovered on Monday evening, by midday.

An oil refinery located in the area was a target of the Allied bombardment in 1944 during the war. Slovakia was a Nazi puppet state during World War II.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in