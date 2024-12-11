Slovakia's parliament passes legislation that could ban doctors from protesting low pay

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Slovakia’s parliament on Wednesday approved legislation drafted by the government of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico that could effectively ban doctors from protesting against low pay and force them to continue working.

Lawmakers in the 150-seat National Council voted 74-70 in favor of the law, which came in response to a mass resignation threat by more than 3,000 doctors from the nation's hospitals, who said they would quit their jobs at the beginning of next year.

The law gives the government the power to declare an emergency in the case health care might not be available. Doctors would be then obliged to work because their notices to leave the job would not be accepted. Refusal to do so could result in imprisonment. The measure is intended to prevent a collapse of the health care system.

The emergency measures can last for up to 120 days.

Health Minister Kamil Šaško said during the parliamentary debate that he hoped that “he’ll never be forced to use the tool,” which is strongly opposed by the labor unions representing the doctors.

The doctors protested that the government had not discussed with them the cuts to a 2022 plan aimed at increasing their salaries in the next two years.

The cuts are part of austerity measures approved by the government to keep the ballooning budget deficit under control.