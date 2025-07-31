Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Above and below: AP photographers cover all angles at the World Aquatics

Ng Han Guan,Vincent Thian,Lee Jin-Man
Thursday 31 July 2025 03:32 EDT

Underwater angles reveal the unseen, while high-diving athletes soar with precision and poise.

From the explosive power of swimmers slicing through the water to the elegance of synchronized routines and divers executing gravity-defying leaps, this photo gallery showcases the artistry and speed of the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore — above and below the surface.

___ Follow AP visual journalism:

AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews ___ AP Sports: https://apnews.com/sports

