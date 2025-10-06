US Treasury sanctions Mexican companies accused of aiding Sinaloa cartel's fentanyl production

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sanctioned a network of companies and their affiliates that allegedly supplied precursor chemicals to make fentanyl to a faction of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel.

A dozen Mexico-based companies and eight of the people managing them were accused of using their pharmaceutical, laboratory, chemical, cleaning and real estate businesses to purchase the chemicals and provide them to the Sinaloa cartel's “Chapitos” faction, run by sons of the former Sinaloa leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

One of the businesses, Sumilab, previously faced sanctions in 2023 by the Biden administration, but was able to maintain its “corporate structure” through a number of other front companies, Treasury officials wrote in a statement. The Monday measures freeze all assets in the U.S. and block U.S. transactions with the businesses and people sanctioned.

The cartel is among an expanding number of Latin American criminal groups that the Trump administration has designated as foreign terrorist organizations, part of an ongoing effort to more aggressively go after drug-trafficking groups.

“President Trump has made clear that stopping the deadly flow of drugs into our country is a top national security priority," Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley wrote in a statement. "The Treasury Department is committed to dismantling the complex financial networks that support these terrorist organizations.”

The Sinaloa cartel and other criminal organizations receiving the foreign terrorist organization designation in recent months differ from others seen as terrorist groups because they're largely non-political and more focused on raking in profit.

Despite that, Trump said last week that his administration was in an “armed conflict” with drug cartels, following strikes on boats allegedly carrying drugs in the Caribbean that has set much of Latin America on edge.

