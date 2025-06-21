Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos of luxury superyacht that sank off Sicily, killing 7, being lifted from the ocean

Salvatore Cavalli
Saturday 21 June 2025 13:27 EDT

A British-flagged luxury superyacht that sank off Sicily in 2024, killing U.K. tech magnate Mike Lynch and six others, has been recovered from the sea.

The 56-meter (184-foot) Bayesian was lifted by salvage crews near the port of Porticello, where it sank on Aug. 19 last year during a violent storm.

A floating crane platform will move the Bayesian to the Sicilian port of Termini Imerese, where a special steel cradle is waiting for it. The vessel will then be made available for investigators to help determine the cause of the sinking.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

