Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Shooting at South Carolina State University residence complex kills 2 and wounds 1

A shooting at a South Carolina State University residential complex has killed two people and wounded another

US South Carolina University Shooting
US South Carolina University Shooting

Two people are dead and one person wounded after a shooting at a South Carolina State University residential complex, the university said Thursday.

University officials have not confirmed the victims’ identities or the condition of the person wounded, the school said in a news release.

The school put the campus in Orangeburg on lockdown at about 9:15 p.m. when a report of the shooting came in. It remained on lockdown four hours later.

Investigators were on site and law enforcement was patrolling the campus and areas nearby.

The university canceled Friday classes and was making counselors available to students.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in