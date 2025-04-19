Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

It's a girl! Two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers is now a father

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani is now a father

Via AP news wire
Saturday 19 April 2025 17:12 EDT
Rockies Dodgers Baseball
Rockies Dodgers Baseball (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani is now a father.

The Los Angeles Dodgers slugger's wife gave birth to a girl, manager Dave Roberts said on the telecast of LA's game at the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

“Congratulations Sho!” Roberts proclaimed while saying he wasn't sure what the baby's name was.

The 30-year-old Ohtani missed the first two games of the series matching the past two World Series champions. Before the game Saturday, Roberts said he didn't have an update on the baby, but was hopeful Ohtani would rejoin the club for the series finale Sunday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in