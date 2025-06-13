Nigerian leader's pardon of executed Ogoni activists draws criticisms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has posthumously pardoned nine environmental activists executed 30 years ago by the then-ruling military junta, drawing sharp criticism and anger from activists who argued on Friday that the individuals committed no crime.

During an event Thursday to mark the 26th anniversary of Nigeria’s return to democracy, Tinubu pardoned the “Ogoni Nine,” including celebrated writer Ken Saro-Wiwa, and described them as “national heroes.”

The men were convicted of murdering four local chiefs and were hanged in 1995 by the then-military regime led by Gen. Sani Abacha. They were part of the Ogoni ethnic group in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, and had protested environmental pollution in the region by multinational oil companies, particularly Shell.

Their trial and murder sparked international outrage at the time, with rights groups calling it unjust and lacking credible evidence.

Local rights and civil society groups described Tinubu's pardon as misleading and “insulting.”

“A pardon is given to people who have been convicted of wrongdoing," said Ken Henshaw, executive director of local rights group We The People.

Henshaw said the process leading to their execution did not prove that they were guilty of the allegations against them. “For him (Tinubu) to say he wants to pardon them is a misnomer,” he added.

The Nigerian government must also recognize formally that the murdered activists are “innocent of any crime and fully exonerate them,” said Isa Sanusi, Amnesty International Nigeria’s director.

“Full justice for the Ogoni Nine is only a first step," said Sanusi. “Much more needs to be done to get justice for communities in the Niger Delta, including holding Shell and other oil companies to account for the damage they have done and continue to do.”

