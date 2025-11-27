Ousted leader Hasina sentenced in Bangladesh land corruption case

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was sentenced Thursday to 21 years in prison in three corruption cases related to allocations of land in a government project.

She was sentenced to death earlier this month for crimes against humanity involving the crackdown on the mass uprising that ended her 15-year rule last year. She is in exile in India, and all of the trials have been conducted in absentia.

The three verdicts found Hasina guilty of illegally securing plots in the Purbachal New Town project for herself and her family despite their ineligibility.

Each sentence was seven years in prison, and Dhaka Special Court Judge Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun said Hasina would need to serve them consecutively.

Her son Sajeeb Wazed and daughter Saima Wazed were each sentenced to five years in prison in one of the three cases.

Other details of the verdict were not available immediately.

Hasina and her former ruling Awami League party have denounced the trials against her. She did not appoint a defense lawyer, and global human rights groups have questioned the credibility and fairness of the trial process against Hasina.

The Anti-corruption Commission filed the three cases against Hasina and her son and daughter and others after her ouster. Other cases also involve the land project, and another verdict is expected Dec. 1 in a separate case.

Bangladesh has been going through a difficult political transition under an interim government headed by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, and new elections are planned in February.