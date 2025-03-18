Pakistani leader calls for unity to combat militants after a surge in attacks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pakistan's prime minister called Tuesday on the country's political leadership to unite in its resolve to combat militants with “the full force of the state” following a surge in deadly violence.

Separatists in Balochistan last week hijacked a train and killed 26 hostages before security forces shot dead all 33 attackers in one of the worst bloodshed in recent months that drew nationwide condemnation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he convened a meeting of parliament's National Security Committee that was also attended by army Chief Gen. Asim Munir. He said he regretted that the opposition party of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan boycotted the meeting, which unanimously condemned the recent attacks and paid tribute to security forces.

“The forum emphasized the need for a strategic and united political resolve to face this threat with the full strength of the state and called for national consensus in the fight against terrorism,” according to a government statement.

While Sharif in his remarks did not directly attribute the recent violence to any specific group, both the Pakistani Taliban and the Baloch Liberation Army have claimed responsibility for many recent attacks. BLA mainly operates in oil- and mineral-rich Balochistan and said it was behind the train hijacking and killing of hostages.

According to a military statement, Gen. Munir at the meeting underscored the urgent need for better governance.

“Those who believe they can weaken Pakistan through these terrorists should know that today, we send them a clear message: We are united and will not only defeat them but will also dismantle their facilitators,” Munir said, according to the statement.