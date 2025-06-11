Serbia's Moscow-friendly president visits Ukraine but refuses to sign 'anti-Russian' declaration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Serbia’s Russia-friendly leader made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Wednesday for a summit on strengthening European support for Kyiv's fight against Russian aggression, but he refused to sign a joint declaration calling for tougher sanctions against Moscow.

It was President Aleksandar Vucic's first visit to Ukraine since taking office over a decade ago. He attended the summit between Ukraine and 12 Southeast European states in Odesa.

While saying he wants Serbia to join the European Union, Vucic has maintained close relations with Russia. He defied EU warnings and attended Russia’s Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9. EU officials said it was inappropriate for Vucic to stand side by side with President Vladimir Putin, considering Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Vucic told Serbian media on Wednesday that the signing of the “anti-Russian” declaration wasn’t “easy and simple for us," and he abstained, noting its mention of sanctions as one reason.

“But I would like to once again express my full gratitude to President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy for the exceptional hospitality here in Odessa," Vucic added.

Serbia, which relies almost fully on Russia for its energy supplies, has refused to join Western sanctions on Russia imposed after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, though it officially supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Vucic's visit to Ukraine comes weeks after Russia accused Serbia of exporting arms to Ukraine, calling it a stab in the back by its longtime Balkan ally.

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service alleged that the exports were going through NATO intermediaries, “primarily the Czech Republic, Poland and Bulgaria. Recently, exotic options involving African states have also been used for this purpose.”

Serbia has neither admitted nor denied reports that it has been providing ammunition to Ukraine, but it has promised Russia it would open an official investigation into the matter.