Serbian students cycle hundreds of miles across Europe to take their fight to the EU

After cycling more than 1,300 kilometers from their native Serbia to France, a group of around 80 students arrived to a hero’s welcome in the heart of the European Union (EU). The group finally reached their destination on Tuesday after two weeks – and 780 miles – on Europe’s roads.

Their mission was to see their fight for justice acknowledged by the EU, as Serbia continues to be gripped by month-long protests against corruption in the Balkan nation. And despite what campaigners have called a backslide in democratic freedoms and the rule of law, Serbia is now formally seeking membership of the 27-nation bloc.

The group of students received an emotional welcome from hundreds of people as they arrived in the main square of Strasbourg, where the European Parliament meets.

“I think that this protest action is a full success,” one of the cyclists said in a live N1 TV broadcast from Strasbourg where people gathered, adding: “I think we have woken up Europe.”

open image in gallery Protesters hold to welcome Serbian university students who have cycled from Serbia to France, 15 April, 2025 (AP Photo/Antonin Utz) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Students at Serbian universities have played a central role in the nationwide anti-corruption movement that has seen near-daily street demonstrations against President Aleksandar Vucic. While they have garnered huge support at home and throughout the Balkans, many students feel they haven’t received enough backing from the EU.

The students cycled 100-150 kilometers (60-90 miles) per day through Hungary, Slovakia, Austria and Germany before reaching Strasbourg where they received a red carpet welcome from Serbs living abroad and fellow-students from the EU.

They braved heavy rain and chilling temperatures along their journey across Europe that included a hero's welcome by supporters in Budapest, Vienna and in German towns.

The student-led protests in Serbia were triggered by the deaths of 16 people in a deadly train station canopy collapse in November, widely blamed on rampant corruption. They have since come to reflect wider discontent with the state of democratic freedoms in Serbia.

open image in gallery Protesters rally against Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and his government in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, 15 March 2025 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The protesting students have been demanding justice for the victims of the November 1 canopy collapse and an end to government pressure and violence against protesters.

Vucic and his pro-government media have accused the students and their professors of working against the state to topple him from power together with unidentified Western security services. He has not provided any evidence for his claims.

The EU’s reaction to the mostly peaceful student-led protests has been lukewarm and officials have refrained from criticizing Vucic. They apparently consider him a key factor in maintaining peace in a region that went through a series of devastating wars in the 1990s.

In Strasbourg, the students plan to visit the Council of Europe and the European Parliament.

Since coming to power over a decade ago, Vucic has been accused of stifling democratic freedoms while maintaining close links with Russia and China.

In Serbia on Tuesday, student-led protesters temporarily blocked the entrances to Vucic's main propaganda TV broadcaster RTS in Belgrade and the northern town of novi sad to protest its coverage of the events.