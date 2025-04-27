AP PHOTOS: Thousands of Buddhists participate in Lotus Lantern Festival in South Korea

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of Buddhist believers and festival-goers filled downtown Seoul for Yeon Deung Hoe, or the Lotus Lantern Festival. Participants, some dressed in traditional Korean Hanbok clothing, carried lotus lanterns of different shapes and colors.

The festival was originally a celebration rooted in Buddhism but has evolved into an annual cultural event, drawing a large number of participants and spectators each year.

With a history spanning over 1,200 years, the festival is registered as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity as well as Korea’s National Intangible Cultural Heritage. The festival aims to spread the enlightenment of the founder of Buddhism across the world. More than 300,000 people, including both Koreans and international visitors, take part.

Participants gather at the starting point of the parade before proceeding toward the heart of South Korea's capital. Lanterns of all sizes, handmade by temples across the country, are featured.

The lanterns can be in the shape of Buddha sculptures, dragons, elephants, lotus flowers and phoenixes, lighting up the streets of Seoul at night. Smaller lanterns are carried by monks and followers but larger, themed and Buddhism inspired lanterns are transported by vehicles.

Seoul’s Jogye temple and temples across the countries are lit by colorful lanterns as is the Cheonggye stream featuring paper lanterns.

On May 5th, Buddha’s birthday, many Buddhists will visit temples to attend ceremonies in celebration.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.